Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

Bosch was better than Street estimates. The outperformance was largely led by strong revenue growth, with most business segments contributing to the overall growth. The March quarter (Q4FY25) performance of auto component majorwas better than Street estimates. The outperformance was largely led by strong revenue growth, with most business segments contributing to the overall growth.

While there are medium- to long-term triggers, especially on the margin front, the Street is cautious on the near-term outlook. This is due to a muted outlook for most segments. The 21 per cent gain of the stock over the past three months also caps the upside potential.

The company posted revenue growth of 16 per cent, largely led by the 14.9 per cent growth in the mobility business. Within the mobility segment, power solutions saw a growth of 16.9 per cent year on year, riding on higher demand for diesel components, particularly off-highway, as well as electric and vehicle control parts.

The two-wheeler segment grew by 21.4 per cent over the year-ago quarter due to higher sales of exhaust gas sensors, led by the transition to BS VI onboard diagnostic 2 (OBD 2) norms implementation from April 2025. ALSO READ: Markets stuck between rich valuation, tepid growth; SMIDs at risk: Report The aftermarket business saw growth of 7.9 per cent year on year due to demand for diesel systems from OEMs, filters and spark plugs. The consumer goods business saw 3 per cent year-on-year growth on the back of demand for power tools, including grinders, drillers and cutters. The FY25 revenue growth of 8 per cent, however, missed the guidance of double-digit growth.

Higher revenue growth and lower input costs helped the company post a 300 basis points improvement in gross margins year on year. Raw material cost as a percentage of sales was down 310 basis points compared with the year-ago quarter. The gains on the gross margin front, however, did not percolate down to the operating level given higher other expenses. Operating profit margins for the quarter were flattish year on year, as other expenses as a proportion of sales were up 300 basis points. The demand outlook for major auto segments will be a key trigger for the stock. The auto sector reported muted wholesale volumes across passenger and commercial vehicles in May due to weak retail demand, down 4–6 per cent year on year. The domestic two-wheeler and tractor segments saw single-digit year-on-year growth due to the wedding season and positive farm sentiment.

ALSO READ: RBI's interest rate decision, global cues likely to drive markets this week The demand momentum for tractors, according to Rishi Vora of Kotak Institutional Equities, is expected to remain strong, driven by the early advancement of above-normal monsoon for kharif sowing, better reservoir levels, sustained government support and favourable terms of trade for farmers. Growth for most other segments could be sluggish. This could weigh on Bosch’s prospects going ahead. Says Aniket Mhatre of Motilal Oswal Research, “The auto demand outlook continues to be subdued across key segments in the near term. Further, while Bosch is working towards localisation of new technologies, given the long gestation projects, its margin is likely to remain under pressure with no visibility of any material improvement, at least in the near term.” The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock, which trades at 39 times its FY26 earnings and is fully valued.