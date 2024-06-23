Countdown begins: $12 billion pre-IPO shares set to escape lock-up

The lock-up period on shares worth nearly $12 billion (Rs 1 trillion), held by 46 companies, is set to expire over the next three months.

Market observers anticipate that this could stimulate further block-deal activity in the domestic markets.

Suraj Estate Developers, Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti), Landmark Cars, and Muthoot Microfin are among the companies where restrictions will end on Monday.

Meanwhile, KFin Technologies, Awfis Space Solutions, and Abans Holdings are scheduled for later in the week.

In some cases, the expiration of the lock-up period pertains to shares held by anchors (institutional investors), while in others, it concerns pre-initial public offering shares held by promoters or other strategic investors.