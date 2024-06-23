Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Countdown begins: $12 billion pre-IPO shares set to escape lock-up

Countdown begins: $12 billion pre-IPO shares set to escape lock-up

Release the fortune: Market observers predict surge in block deals as restrictions lift

ipo market listing share market
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
The lock-up period on shares worth nearly $12 billion (Rs 1 trillion), held by 46 companies, is set to expire over the next three months.

Market observers anticipate that this could stimulate further block-deal activity in the domestic markets.

Suraj Estate Developers, Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti), Landmark Cars, and Muthoot Microfin are among the companies where restrictions will end on Monday.

Meanwhile, KFin Technologies, Awfis Space Solutions, and Abans Holdings are scheduled for later in the week.

In some cases, the expiration of the lock-up period pertains to shares held by anchors (institutional investors), while in others, it concerns pre-initial public offering shares held by promoters or other strategic investors.

It’s important to note that not all of these shares will necessarily enter the market. Historically, companies, particularly those backed by private equity players, have seen block deals following the expiration of lock-up periods.

So far this calendar year, the Indian markets lead Asia in block deals and share placements, with transactions exceeding Rs 2 trillion.


