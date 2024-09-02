Street positive on cement stocks despite pricing pressures, demand woes

Cement manufacturers have hiked prices after a challenging Q1FY25 and Q2FY25 (so far), when general elections and seasonal factors cut down on construction activity. August prices are currently around 3-6 per cent above July 2024, but these may not be sustainable in the face of weak demand. H2FY25 may see realisation growth which, if it happens, would drive average operating profit per tonne improvements in H2FY25 over a muted H1FY25. The industry continues to see consolidation, and the top five will gain aggregate market share due to large capital expenditure. This could lead to more pricing power.

Cement prices corrected month-on-month (M-o-M) from November 2023 to July 2024 due to higher competition and slow demand. The all-India average cement price was down 13 per cent in July 2024 from a peak in October 2024, and the average realisation for major players was down 8 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to Q3FY24. In South India, prices hit decadal lows. In this backdrop, sustaining price hikes is hard. But industry watchers believe that another hike may be on the cards, as players try to shore up earnings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



In Q1FY25, most cement companies reported lower-than-estimated profitability due to weak realisation (average realisation declined 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)). Average operating profit per tonne was down 9 per cent Q-o-Q at Rs 827. Given the weakness in July 2024 and cautious guidance, further Q-o-Q declines in realisation will have occurred in Q2FY25 over Q1FY25. However, Q3FY25 and Q4FY25 may see a realisation rebound as rains ease.

The cement industry is expected to see demand growth of 6-8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in H2FY25. In H1FY25, demand was soft due to elections, an extended heatwave, labour shortages, and early monsoons. If power, fuel, and freight costs stay stable, operating profit growth should revive.



As consolidation rises and capital expenditure is concentrated among top players, capacity share will also be tilted in their favour. Between FY13-18, the aggregated capacity share for the top five companies was around 47 per cent, and realisation was poor at just 1 per cent annually. However, over FY19-24, the top five cement companies’ capacity share increased to 54 per cent, and realisation grew at 3 per cent over this period. By FY26, capacity share is expected to grow to 63 per cent. This will lead to pricing power and higher realisation.

After Q1FY25 results, analysts cut aggregate operating profit estimates for FY25 due to lower cement prices. If the hikes cannot be sustained, further earnings downgrades are likely. Apart from consolidation, cost reduction measures, increasing green power capacity, alternative fuels, logistics cost optimisations, and brand focus are key positives. International and domestic petcoke prices were lower by 1 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2FY25 so far, and diesel prices are also flat, which is margin-positive. Operating costs per tonne are likely to be benign Q-o-Q during Q2FY25.