Havells valuation factors in gains from buoyant demand, expansion

The consumer durables sector has seen buoyant demand in August after a slowdown in July.

August has seen double-digit growth across the large appliances and electronics segments.

Most brands have avoided price increases as commodity prices are stable. The average selling prices for large appliances has increased by 14 per cent as demand for premium products have been driven by

no-costs monthly instalments. Independence week has seen double-digit footfalls, reckoned to be the best in three years.

Channel inventory has normalised with large retailers holding 40-45 days of inventory going into the festival season.