India VIX spikes 22% on West Asia jitters; D-St volatility soars 119% YTD

Indian stock market volatility surged more than 20 per cent on Wednesday to its highest level in over nine months, as escalating West Asia tensions rattled investor sentiment.

India VIX , the measure of market volatility in the domestic market, rose as much as 22.4 per cent to 20.98, the highest level since May 12, 2025. This comes a day after the index soared 25 per cent, taking the year-to-date volatility spike to 119 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

The stock market plummeted while the rupee depreciated amid a broader flight to safe-haven assets and continued foreign outflows from domestic equities. On the bourses, the Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 1.43 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, while the rupee breached the 92 per dollar mark. Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as the US and Israel fired missiles across Iran last week , with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed. Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain.

Brent crude oil prices rose above $82 a barrel after rallying about 12 per cent over two days, the biggest gain since 2020, according to Bloomberg. Trump said the US will provide insurance guarantees and naval escorts to ensure safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. With the war escalating and crude oil rising, markets are going into a period of heightened uncertainty, analysts said. From the market perspective, the impact of potentially widening trade deficit, depreciating currency, higher inflation and perhaps lower growth is the real issue. If this fear materialises, corporate earnings will be impacted, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

"Experience tells us that panicking and getting out of the market during uncertain times like these is not the right thing to do. Markets have an uncanny ability to surprise and climb all walls of worries. So remain invested and wait patiently," Vijayakumar said. Meanwhile, while equities may take a risk-off tone in the initial reaction to the military escalation, the overall backdrop for equities remains positive, analysts at UBS said, with robust US economic growth, strong corporate earnings growth, and high levels of fiscal spending around the world supporting a further 10 per cent rise from current levels by the end of 2026.