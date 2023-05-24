Strong growth prospects seen in Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises (AEL) reported standalone revenue growth of 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23), beating Street expectations. Consolidated revenues rose 65 per cent YoY. The Q4 saw consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and PAT (profit after tax) growth of 62.4 per cent and 81.7 per cent YoY, respectively.

The advent of summer has led to a focus on air conditioners, as well as other white goods, and consumer electronics components. Contract manufacturers in this space have received the most attention. Two companies -- Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises -- have been recommended by various analysts in the recent past. Both have seen strong price gains recently.