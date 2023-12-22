Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Motilal Oswal smallcap collects Rs 1,350 crore during new fund offering

Motilal Oswal smallcap collects Rs 1,350 crore during new fund offering

According to the fund house, over 150,000 investors subscribed to the NFO, putting in an average of Rs 85,000

Abhishek Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund’s smallcap fund collected Rs 1,350 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) period amid growing appeal of smallcap funds in India. According to the fund house, over 150,000 investors subscribed to the NFO, putting in an average of Rs 85,000. Smallcap funds have been the most sought after mutual fund offering in 2023, largely owing to their past performance. They have raked in the highest inflows among all active equity offerings. Given the demand, there have been numerous launches in the category, both in the active and passive space. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

Heavy liquidity driving mid-, small-caps: MD, Motilal Oswal Inst Equities

FPIs lap up finance, healthcare, auto stocks in first half of Dec

Benign oil prices can provide fillip to multiple sectors, ease inflation

NSE says 7 passive funds tracking Nifty indices launched in Japan, Korea

Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in FMCG

High valuations may cap further rally in IRCTC stock despite good revenue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMotilal Oswalshare marketNFOs

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story