Sensex reclaims 85,000 after nearly 14 months as markets eye new highs

Domestic equity markets rallied on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks, with the benchmark Sensex closing above the 85,000 mark for the first time in nearly 14 months. The Sensex ended the session at 85,187, gaining 514 points or 0.6 per cent, marking its highest close since September 27, 2024. The Nifty also rose, closing at 26,053, up 143 points or 0.6 per cent. Both the indices are now less than a per cent away from new lifetime highs.

The latest gains occurred despite a sell-off in global markets, particularly in major technology stocks, driven by concerns over their lofty valuations. Experts noted a global shift away from the artificial intelligence (AI) trade could be benefiting India, which is viewed as a key beneficiary of the anti-AI trade movement.

The US’s Nasdaq Composite index and Asian AI plays such as Taiwan and South Korea are down 5 per cent each over the past five sessions. Technology stocks drove most of the Sensex’s gains, with the Nifty IT index climbing 3 per cent, its largest single-day gain since May 12. HCL Technologies led the charge with a gain of 4.3 per cent, followed by Infosys, which rose 3.74 per cent, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which rose 2 per cent. Experts said domestic IT stocks, which are major underperformers over the past one year, are now under the spotlight as investors shift out of US tech majors due to concerns over their valuations and the justification for massive AI-related spending.

“The fading AI rally is prompting investors to reallocate funds to traditional IT services companies. There is also a sell-off in small and mid-cap segments, causing a strategic shift to index stocks. Additionally, IT stocks offer valuation comfort as they have been beaten down. However, upside in the IT sector is limited, and what we are witnessing are short-term tactical shifts by investors,” said G. Chokklaingam, founder of Equinomics. Indian equities have gained momentum since October, supported by steady September-quarter earnings and optimism about a potential India–US trade pact. The global anti-AI trade trend, expected to benefit Indian equities, could further fuel this rally.

Earlier this week, Alexander Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA, said India could emerge as a potential beneficiary and attract foreign investor flows due to the global anti-artificial intelligence (AI) trade. “India, being a relatively broad and liquid market, offers a potential destination for the anti-AI trade,” he said. “It’s still one of the last true emerging markets where you can take advantage of a demographic dividend and positive urbanisation, credit growth, reform and productivity growth,” said Redman. Market breadth was mixed on Wednesday, with 2,427 stocks declining and 1,757 advancing. The Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.43 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained just 0.2 per cent.