Lower growth guidance and MSME loan stress weigh on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported robust Q2FY26 earnings but is facing stress in consumer loans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and credit costs remain elevated. Rising consumption demand and falling funding costs are positive factors. Valuations are on the higher side and high leverage may become a concern.

MSME loans account for 12 per cent of assets under management (AUM) and 42 per cent of the loan book is exposed to consumption (including both B2B and B2C) loans across rural and urban geographies. Another 31 per cent is in mortgages.

Stress in consumer loans may be reducing as collections are improving in the rural B2C segment. The company has tightened sanctions and is cautiously optimistic as it rides the demand arising from the GST cut. Bajaj indicated it has faced stress in unsecured MSME loans since Q1FY26 itself, and until restructuring takes hold, MSME loan growth will remain slow.

Loan growth guidance has been downgraded to 22–23 per cent from an earlier 24–25 per cent, reflecting the slowdown in MSME and mortgage segments. Improving productivity initiatives and marginally better credit costs may sustain earnings growth, offsetting lower fee income and net interest income (NII). Bajaj Finance has pushed AI initiatives in over 100 high-impact areas, which will improve scale and velocity and lower operating expenses, though it is hard to quantify the impact at this stage. As the addressable market increases, there could be faster growth over the medium and long term. The AUM grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4.6 trillion. Festive season spending was up 29 per cent Y-o-Y, but the company lowered its overall growth guidance to 22–23 per cent in FY26 due to cutbacks in the MSME portfolio. Bajaj Finance has cut 25 per cent of unsecured MSME volumes and expects lower growth of 10–12 per cent for the MSME portfolio. It has also cut exposure to captive two-wheeler and three-wheeler finance (contributing 2 per cent of AUM).

The company is witnessing strong traction in new verticals (cars, gold, MFI) and new customer additions. The FY26 NIM will be supported by a lower cost of borrowing. Credit costs remained above 2 per cent due to stress in captive auto finance and MSMEs. In Q2FY26, AUM grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 4.6 trillion, with mortgages up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, sales finance up 23 per cent, consumer B2C up 25 per cent and commercial lending up 27 per cent. New loans booked in Q2FY26 were up 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 12.2 million, and the company added 4.1 million new customers, taking the total to 110.6 million. Guidance is for adding 17 million new customers in FY26. A partnership with Bharti Airtel and strong customer addition will aid growth to offset lower MSME disbursements. In FY27 and beyond, AUM growth could recover to 24 per cent and above.

The NII grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y (5 per cent Q-o-Q), and NIM remained stable Q-o-Q at 9.5 per cent. Cost of funds improved by 27 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 7.52 per cent, and guidance is for 7.55–7.60 per cent in FY26. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 32.6 per cent (up 8 bps Q-o-Q) and is likely to improve in H2FY26 and FY27 as AI-driven efficiency kicks in. The return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) are expected to rise to around 4.4 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, by FY28. However, high credit costs and stress in auto and MSME loans led to gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rising to 1.24 per cent, and net NPA deteriorated to 0.6 per cent versus 1.03 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively, in Q1FY26. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 52 per cent. The company guides for credit costs to improve to 1.85–1.95 per cent for FY26. Post-FY26E, further moderation to 1.8 per cent is likely.