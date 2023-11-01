Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE equity cash, derivatives segment turnover sees first fall in 12 months

NSE equity cash, derivatives segment turnover sees first fall in 12 months

During the month, the benchmark Nifty came off by as much as 5 per cent as FPIs accelerated their selloff with the 10-year US Treasury yields breaching 5 per cent

Samie Modak

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trading volumes, both in the equity cash and derivatives segment, declined amid a sharp fall in the equity markets triggered by large outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The average daily trading volumes (ADTV) fell nearly 20 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to Rs 72,178 crore (BSE and NSE combined), while the combined ADTV for the derivatives segment was down almost 2 per cent to Rs 351.7 trillion. During the month, the benchmark Nifty came off by as much as 5 per cent as FPIs accelerated their selloff with the 10-year US Treasury yields breaching 5 per cent.

The 50-share index recovered to finish the month with a loss of 2.8 per cent, its worst monthly showing in 10 months. FPIs pulled out nearly $3 billion domestically in the cash segment—the most since January. Broking industry officials said the spike in volatility and uncertain market outlook deterred investors from placing large trading bets, which weighed on trading volumes. Incidentally, NSE derivatives turnover saw its first M-o-M decline in 12 months. Meanwhile, BSE continued to grow its derivatives market share. It rose to 9.3 per cent in October, from 7.4 per cent in the preceding month. Until June, BSE’s derivatives market share was close to zero.  


Also Read

ADTV for equities cash market segment hits a 21-month high in July

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Strong FPI flows and buoyant retail sentiment to keep bulls snorting

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

US sales momentum, margin gains to support pharma major Cipla's stock

M&M Financial Services banks on H2 recovery and strong valuations

Markets log gains for second day on buying in Reliance, HDFC Bank

Street Signs: Nifty's battle at 18,800, IPOs tread with caution, and more

Market tempest: 60 of top 100 stocks brave stormier seas than Nifty50

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FPIequity marketBSE NSEshare market

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story