Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

The exchange earns from trading and other revenue lines, including fees from listing, index services, data services and colocation facilities

BS Reporter
NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a net profit of Rs 7,356 crore on a consolidated basis for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), a 41 per cent rise from its net profit of Rs 5,198 crore from the previous financial year. The total revenue on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12,765 crores, showing a 44 per cent growth year-on-year ( YoY).
For the quarter ended in March, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,067 crore, a 31 per cent YoY rise. For FY23, the exchange’s earnings per share increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58. NSE’s board, meanwhile, has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23.  

On a standalone basis, the exchange reported a net profit of Rs 1,810 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a growth of 19 per cent  YoY. NSE had posted a net profit of Rs 1,518 crores during last year's corresponding quarter.
The exchange earns from trading and other revenue lines, including fees from listing, index services, data services and colocation facilities.

Also Read

Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

NSE Indices launches India's first REITs & InvITs index with six securities

Is it time to raise high-beta bets in your portfolio?

Equity fundraising via QIPs, rights issues slump to lowest since 2016

Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

Sensex, Nifty up 0.5% each to hit fresh 5-mth highs amid strong global cues

Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Novelis' disappointing Q4 suggests near-term weakness for Hindalco stock

Topics :NSE IndicesBSE NSE equity

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story