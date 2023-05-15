NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

For the quarter ended in March, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,067 crore, a 31 per cent YoY rise. For FY23, the exchange’s earnings per share increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58. NSE’s board, meanwhile, has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a net profit of Rs 7,356 crore on a consolidated basis for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), a 41 per cent rise from its net profit of Rs 5,198 crore from the previous financial year. The total revenue on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12,765 crores, showing a 44 per cent growth year-on-year ( YoY).