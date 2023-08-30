Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sales, margin outlook remain strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

Sales, margin outlook remain strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

The company reported double-digit sales growth, and margin expansion in the June quarter

Ram Prasad Sahu
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

P&G Hygiene and Healthcare's June quarter performance was better than the street estimates, led by strong sales and robust margins. The company, which is the owner of leading consumer brands Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, posted a 12.6 per cent year-on-year growth in sales to Rs 852.5 crore. The double-digit sales growth, led by expansion of its distribution reach, reverses a sluggish sales graph with three of the last four quarters reporting a fall in sales.

For the full year (the company's financial year ends in June), the company posted a sales growth of 3.1 per cent to Rs 3,917 crore. Adjusted for one-time tax impact, the company posted a 10 per cent growth in net profit for the year.

The management highlighted that growth/profit was driven by premiumisation and productivity interventions, with the company making sequential progress in profit growth, despite the challenging operating and cost environment.

Gross margins for the quarter expanded by 530 basis points year-on-year and 130 basis points on a sequential basis to 57.8 per cent, the most in the last three quarters and was marginally higher than estimates. PhillipCapital India Research believes that the expansion was on account of correction in raw material index with lower pulp and gel polymer prices, calibrated price hikes and improved salience of high margin healthcare portfolio.

Gains in the gross profit level and lower advertising and promotion expenses led to a sharp rise in operating profit margins. The metric expanded by 1,630 basis points to 25.2 per cent. A large chunk of the gains was on account of lower advertising costs, which as a proportion of sales was down 650 basis points to 6.5 per cent. Other expenses were down 460 basis points to 20.7 per cent, while employee costs were flat.

Given the multiple steps taken by the company in the feminine hygiene segment, which accounts for two-thirds of sales, and the growth potential, brokerages are positive on the outlook for the stock. Nirmal Bang Research has a buy rating on it. "If recovery seen in sales momentum in 4QFY23 continues (as the impact of inflation subsides) and raw material cost (pulp, waxes, oils and chemicals) trend stays down, earnings can compound at 23 per cent annually over the next two years. With return ratios of over 80 per cent and dividend payout of approximately 90 per cent, high multiples look sustainable," say Krishnan Sambamoorthy and Sunny Bhadra of the brokerage.

While Motilal Oswal Research is also positive on the long-term growth potential of the sanitary napkin and healthcare business, it has a neutral rating on the stock. The uncertain pace of recovery and challenging valuations of 65 times and 53 times its FY24/FY25 earnings, respectively, has led us to maintain our neutral rating, say Pratik Prajapati and Tanu Jindal of the brokerage. The stock has shed 4 per cent from its highs over the last couple of trading sessions.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock; it may be a blip though

Investors may want to bottom fish in stocks of oil marketing companies

Despite a mixed 1st quarter, cement sector's FY24 outlook looks concrete

Defence business to drive growth for auto component major Bharat Forge

Topics :P&GHealthcare sectorQ1 results

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story