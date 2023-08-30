Sales, margin outlook remain strong for P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

P&G Hygiene and Healthcare's June quarter performance was better than the street estimates, led by strong sales and robust margins. The company, which is the owner of leading consumer brands Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, posted a 12.6 per cent year-on-year growth in sales to Rs 852.5 crore. The double-digit sales growth, led by expansion of its distribution reach, reverses a sluggish sales graph with three of the last four quarters reporting a fall in sales.

For the full year (the company's financial year ends in June), the company posted a sales growth of 3.1 per cent to Rs 3,917 crore. Adjusted for one-time tax impact, the company posted a 10 per cent growth in net profit for the year.



The management highlighted that growth/profit was driven by premiumisation and productivity interventions, with the company making sequential progress in profit growth, despite the challenging operating and cost environment.

Gross margins for the quarter expanded by 530 basis points year-on-year and 130 basis points on a sequential basis to 57.8 per cent, the most in the last three quarters and was marginally higher than estimates. PhillipCapital India Research believes that the expansion was on account of correction in raw material index with lower pulp and gel polymer prices, calibrated price hikes and improved salience of high margin healthcare portfolio.



Gains in the gross profit level and lower advertising and promotion expenses led to a sharp rise in operating profit margins. The metric expanded by 1,630 basis points to 25.2 per cent. A large chunk of the gains was on account of lower advertising costs, which as a proportion of sales was down 650 basis points to 6.5 per cent. Other expenses were down 460 basis points to 20.7 per cent, while employee costs were flat.

Given the multiple steps taken by the company in the feminine hygiene segment, which accounts for two-thirds of sales, and the growth potential, brokerages are positive on the outlook for the stock. Nirmal Bang Research has a buy rating on it. "If recovery seen in sales momentum in 4QFY23 continues (as the impact of inflation subsides) and raw material cost (pulp, waxes, oils and chemicals) trend stays down, earnings can compound at 23 per cent annually over the next two years. With return ratios of over 80 per cent and dividend payout of approximately 90 per cent, high multiples look sustainable," say Krishnan Sambamoorthy and Sunny Bhadra of the brokerage.