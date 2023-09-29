Home / Markets / Stock Market News / SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter

SBI Cards likely to gain as higher spending expected in third quarter

The four largest players are HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank and they hold 70 per cent of outstanding cards and receive about 75 per cent of spends

Devangshu Datta
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) credit card data for August 2023 indicates healthy growth for credit card usage. Card spending rose by 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in August, and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth was 32 per cent (versus 5 per cent M-o-M and 25 per cent Y-o-Y for July ’23).
 
Taking 2023-24 financial year (FY24) year-to-date (April-August 2023), growth in spending was 27 per cent Y-o-Y. In September ’23 (till September 25) spending has been relatively subdued so far, with a drop of 5 per cent M-o-M and 19 per cent growth Y-o-Y over September ’22. Physical spending at point of sales increased 7 per cent M-o-M in August ’23 (18 per cent Y-o-Y growth) while e-commerce spending showed 42 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Online and e-commerce spending was 64 per cent of total spending for cards. There was a net addition of 1.4 million cards in August ’23, increasing the base by 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent M-o-M in August ’23. About 91.3 million cards are outstanding.

The four largest players are HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank and they hold 70 per cent of outstanding cards and receive about 75 per cent of spends. Average spend/card is around Rs 1.95 lakh and average ticket size is Rs 5,520 per transaction. There’s been consolidation with the top four gaining aggregate market share of 130 basis points (bps) in spends.  
 
Overall, credit cards contribute around 15 per cent of unsecured personal loans. Receivables (loans on balance sheet), which comprise unpaid dues from transactions as well as revolving balances and conversion of spends to instalment loans, grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.1 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of FY24. Loans as a percentage of spending fell from 21 per cent in FY21 to 13.5 per cent in FY23, and 12.7 per cent in Q1FY24. Revolver accounts in the receivables mix are low compared to pre-Covid levels. The focus is on equated monthly instalments.
 
SBI Cards gained the most market share in August ’23 (51 bps M-o-M) in terms of spending, while HDFC Bank lost market share by 73 bps M-o-M. In comparison to FY23, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards lost market share in spends by 55 bps and 25bps (FY24YTD), while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained market share by 50 bps.

ICICI Bank garnered 22 per cent of incremental market share in cards in August ’23, leading to 8 bps increase in market share in outstanding cards. On the other hand, HDFC Bank lost market share by 33 bps M-o-M in August 2023 in the cards base. On a
12-month basis, HDFC has lost around 167 bps in market share of outstanding cards, while SBI cards has gained 137 bps. ICICI has lost a marginal 9 bps while Axis has gained a significant 563 bps.

Credit card providers are looking to raise market share by introducing new cards and co-branded cards. Many players are also experimenting with UPI (unified payments interface) on credit card, with some enabled products rolled out.
 
It’s clear that Q2FY24 was strong for this segment and this is expected to continue. In the key festival season, card spending/month was 3-8 per cent higher than the monthly average for the whole FY23. If that pattern holds, we may see a very strong Q3FY24 coming in. SBI Cards as the only listed pure-card player should be in focus but the stock has lost 12 per cent in the last year.  


Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector

Markets hit 4-week lows on FPI selloff; Sensex ends 610 points lower

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Sensex rebounds 173 pts on buying in Reliance Industries, L&T, ITC

Topics :sbiCredit Cardconsumer spendingIndian banking sectorfinance sector

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story