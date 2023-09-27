Digikore Studios subscribed 282x

The Rs 30-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Digikore Studios (on the National Sto­ck Exchange’s SME platform) garn­ered 282 times subscription, attracting bids worth Rs 5,407 crore. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 370 times and generated bids worth Rs 3,555 crore. Digikore pro­vides visual effects services to films and TV series. Market players said high subsc­ription unders­core the growing retail interest in the SME seg­ment. Earlier, stock exchanges announced additional curbs to crack down on speculative trading activity in SME stocks.

JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure was subscribed 37.37 times on Wednesday, the final day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 57.09 times, the high-netw­orth individual portion 16 times, and the retail investor portion 10.3 times. Mean­while, the Rs 640-crore IPO of Updater Services, which also clo­sed on Wedn­esday, garnered three times subsc­riptions. The issue of Valiant Laboratories began on Wednesday and was subsc­ribed to 33 per cent. The IPO is a Rs 152 crore worth of fresh fundraise.