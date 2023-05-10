Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sensex, Nifty close with gains in choppy trade ahead of US inflation data

The broader NSE Nifty gained 49.15 points or 0.27% to end at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday following buying towards the end of the session in select oil, banking and auto shares as investors awaited key US inflation data for further cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 178.87 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 61,940.20 as 22 of its components advanced and eight declined. During the day, it hit a high of 61,974.35 and a low of 61,572.93.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 49.15 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row. Global markets largely traded in negative as investors turned cautious ahead of the US inflation data for April which would provide some indication about the Federal Reserve's next course of action on the rate front. Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank rose the most by 2.84 per cent. Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers. 

Topics :Sensex and NiftySensex gainsUS Inflation

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

