Home / Markets / Stock Market News / SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

On April 17, SGX had issued a circular on migrating all Nifty positions to NSE IFSC

BS Reporter
SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nifty derivatives contracts traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have been renamed to GIFT Nifty. Earlier, they were referred to as SGX Nifty. The NSE on Tuesday ann­ounced that starting July 3, all outstanding Nifty contracts at SGX will be fully transferred to NSE IFSC at GIFT City for order matching.
The exchange said it has obtained approvals from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and IFSCA — regulators at Singapore and Gift City, respectively. On April 17, SGX had issued a circular on migrating all Nifty positions to NSE IFSC. 

Also Read

SGX NSE Connect to become fully operational from July 3 at GIFT City

Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City

Budget 2023: P-notes, SGX Nifty trading at GIFT City likely to get a boost

Several initial hiccups at GIFT City are behind us, says Injeti Srinivas

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

LIC presents a sorry scorecard 1 year after listing; Mcap ranking slips

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

Sensex, Nifty up 0.5% each to hit fresh 5-mth highs amid strong global cues

Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

Topics :SGX NiftySGX-NSEGIFT City

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story