Stock market: Nifty Metal index logs biggest jump in nine months

Metal stocks rallied on Wednesday on optimism that China’s move to cut steel output would boost demand and profitability. Sentiment was also lifted by China’s announcement of more fiscal stimulus to shore up economic growth to 5 per cent and soften the impact of an escalating trade war with the United States.

The Nifty Metal index rose 4.04 per cent—the most since June 5—to end at 8,685, with all 15 components closing with gains. The top gainers were Hindustan Copper and Welspun Corp, which rose 7 per cent each, followed by National Aluminium Company, which gained 6 per cent.

In an attempt to ease a massive glut and restore profitability at mills, Chinese authorities will promote industry restructuring to reduce production, the nation’s economic planning agency said at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday.

No specifics were given on the volume of cuts in the sector; however, the market had speculated that as much as 50 million tonnes of output a year could be cut.

Premier Li Qiang, in a speech at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, warned that "changes unseen in a century are unfolding across the world at a faster pace". He presented a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of around 5 per cent for 2025 and a larger budget deficit plan of around 4 per cent of economic output.

The world’s second-largest economy consumes almost half of the global metals supply. As a result, China’s economic outlook has a significant impact on metal prices.

Subdued growth expectations for China and weak infrastructure demand had weighed on steel, iron ore, and other base metal prices lately.