Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Stocks on Sale Part 1: Why Trent may be attractive bet at present level

Stocks on Sale Part 1: Why Trent may be attractive bet at present level

Trent has seen a 36.5% drop in its share price in the last 12 months and offers an attractive combination of low valuation, earnings resilience in recent quarters, and a relatively high RoNW of 29%

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The equity market has stumbled after two straight years of double-digit gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025 — its weakest performance in over a decade. In contrast, the index had risen 28.1 per cent in the year to September 2024 and 14.6 per cent in the preceding year. With this, the Sensex has now delivered negative returns in three of the past six years ending September.
 
One silver lining is that the recent decline has pulled equity valuations down from the record highs of 2024. Many blue-chip stocks are now trading at relatively attractive levels, creating opportunities for long-term investors. However, caution is warranted as broader market valuations remain above long-term averages.
 
 
Within this context, retail major Trent has stood out. Its stock has dropped 36.5 per cent over the past year, but it combines low valuations with earnings resilience in recent quarters and a robust return on net worth of 29 per cent. This mix provides both downside protection and potential upside when market sentiment improves. 
 
Why buy Trent?

Also Read

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Paras Defence up 4% on winning this deal from Defence Ministry; details

share market, stock market

Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Alcohol on flight

Allied Blenders and Distillers rises 5%; what's boosting investor interest?

Renewable energy, climate

Waaree Energies share price rises 4% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
  • Improving margins: While revenue growth has moderated in recent quarters, margins have strengthened on the back of tighter cost control. These gains are expected to sustain, supported by the company’s firmwide RFID rollout, which is driving superior employee cost efficiency.
  • Expansion-led growth: Store additions are set to accelerate as Trent targets a larger slice of the fast/value-fashion market through its Westside and Zudio formats, alongside new concepts like Utsa.
  • New growth levers: The company’s entry into affordable beauty and lab-grown diamonds opens fresh avenues for expansion.
  • Positive outlook: Antique Stock Broking remains bullish on Trent, citing its disciplined focus on store experience, profitability, and return ratios, combined with steady scaleup of operations.
 
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty extend losses to log longest losing streak in six months

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loompremium

OPTIONS TRADING

Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock marketpremium

market down

Stock market declines for 2nd month as US tariffs weigh on sentiment

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

Topics : BSE Sensex stock market trading Trent Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon