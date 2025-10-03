Beaten-down stocks Part 6: TCS is trading at valuations too good to ignore

- Steady growth outlook: India’s largest IT services company is projected to post 1.2 per cent sequential revenue growth in the September quarter, with operating profit margins improving by 10 basis points.
- Margin support factors: The one-month impact of wage revisions and lower utilisation is expected to be cushioned by rupee depreciation benefits and workforce optimisation savings.
- Sector tailwinds: ICICI Securities notes that TCS and the broader IT sector stand to gain from stable pricing, opportunities in agentic AI, and momentum in BFSI and hi-tech segments.
- Realignment under way: According to Motilal Oswal Research, pyramid leverage and productivity remain strong levers, but pricing pressure, evolving client behaviour, and the GenAI transition signal the beginning of a structural shift in delivery and pricing models.
