Beaten-down stocks Part 6: TCS is trading at valuations too good to ignore

Information-technology services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as a key focus in the current market setting. Its share price has dropped 30.9 per cent over the past year. Yet the stock combines relatively low valuations, steady earnings performance in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 52.0 per cent. This blend offers investors downside protection in a weak market as well as scope for potential gains once sentiment turns positive.

India’s equity market overall has weakened after two straight years of strong double-digit gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its poorest annual showing in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent rise in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the preceding year. Consequently, the index has now posted negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.