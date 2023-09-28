Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector

Strong growth prospects for the affordable housing finance sector

The competitive intensity is high in the lender segment, with banks, small finance banks and NBFCs including both specialised HFC and non-specilaised NBFCs active in the segment

Devangshu Datta
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The affordable housing segment may be seeing an uptick which is a good sign of consumption momentum. This is the biggest-ticket purchase for middle income and lower income families. The current activity is at least partly driven by a pause in interest rate hikes. Although housing mortgages are floating rate, a lower prevailing interest rate usually has a positive impact on sentiment. Supply across the sector (including middle income and luxury segments) is also picking up.

The competitive intensity is high in the lender segment, with banks, small finance banks and NBFCs including both specialised HFC and non-specilaised NBFCs active in the segment. This implies customers are getting good deals in terms of loan-to-value ratios (LTV), cross-sales of unsecured products and flexible payment structures, etc., apart from interest rates and tenures. Banks however are more focussed on Rs 25 lakh-plus mortgages while specialised NBFCs operate in smaller tickets as well.  

While asset quality remains good as is traditional in the sector, there’s a lot of employee churn. The affordable segment is very much an employee-driven model and lenders are spending more to retain employees and control attrition.

This could be a multi-year growth industry and at relatively low risk. In the last five years, it has delivered close to 30 per cent compounded annual growth with return on assets (RoA) at better than 3.5 per cent and lower credit costs than other consumer finance segments.

Housing finance remains low penetration overall and affordable housing is quite low, due to the need to use an employee-intensive, branch-based model in semi-urban/rural pockets. Mortgage assets under management (AUM) overall are around 11 per cent of GDP – other large emerging markets are much higher.

CRISIL Research estimates the small ticket mortgage opportunity could be Rs 22 trillion but penetration is less than 10 per cent.  Moreover, there are some lower income districts and even entire states (especially in the East and North East) which have very low penetration. So the addressable opportunity is high, despite competition.

Among specialised affordable housing lenders, Home First Finance (HFF) has an aggressive growth stance with a target of 30 per cent growth in AUM while delivering over 15 per cent in return on equity (RoE). Other specialised players in the low ticket affordable space include Aptus Value, Aavas Financiers etc.

Aptus has the best net interest margins (NIM) of 11 per cent plus while HFF and Aavas both have NIMs in the 7.5 per cent range. In all three cases, credit costs are below 1 per cent highlighting the low default scenario in the sector. Aptus also has the highest RoA and RoE. Aptus is south-focussed and rural and concentrates on self-employed customers while HFF and Aavas both have West India focus.

There’s quite a lot of policy support. The government is looking to establish funding avenues such as the Alternative Investment Fund which includes disbursements to developers with unfinished projects to ensure timely delivery of homes to buyers. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana facilitates quicker urban and rural housing approvals. Affordable housing has a low GST rate of 1 per cent (luxury housing has 5 per cent GST imposed).

Taken together, this is a sector which could repay the patient investor who is prepared to research the affordable housing story in depth and wait for returns.


Also Read

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

RBI releases list of 15 NBFCs in upper layer under scale based regulations

NBFCs in focus; Five Star, M&M Finance, CreditAccess rally up to 10%

Indiabulls Housing Finance zooms 9% on dividend proposal, fund raising plan

Markets hit 4-week lows on FPI selloff; Sensex ends 610 points lower

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Digikore Studios subscribed 282x, JSW Infra subscribed 37.37x on last day

Sensex rebounds 173 pts on buying in Reliance Industries, L&T, ITC

Tata Power Renewable to set up 41 MW captive solar plant in Tamil Nadu

Topics :finance sectorNBFCshousing sector

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story