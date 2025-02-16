Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US says Iran "behind everything that threatens peace" in West Asia

US says Iran "behind everything that threatens peace" in West Asia

In a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio said that Iran is behind everything that threatens peace and stability in the region

US Iran,
Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As United States exerts maximum pressure on Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday blamed the country for "instability, violence and destabilising" activities in the Middle East.

In a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio said that Iran is behind everything that threatens peace and stability in the region.

"It (Iran) is the single greatest source of instability in the region, behind every terrorist group, behind every act of violence, behind every destabilising activity, behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the billions of people who call this region home. By Iran, I mean its regime, a regime that its people do not support. The people of Iran are victims of that regime." Rubio said.

Rubio also stressed that Iran can "never" become a nuclear nation. "a nuclear Iran then can hold itself immune from pressure and action, that can never happen," he added.

Rubio's remark came after he held a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu which the Israeli PM described as "very productive," as reported by The Times of Israel.

Standing side by side with Rubio, Netanyahu declared that "Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran."

Also Read

With Trump in office, Iranians mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei warns against Trump negotiations

US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

Trump calls for new nuclear deal immediately allowing Iran to 'prosper'

Iran calls for Opec to unite against potential US crude sanctions

"We agree that the ayatollahs must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. We also agreed that Iran's aggression in the region has to be rolled back," Netanyahu said as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to reinstate the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

The order directed the Treasury Department to execute "maximum economic pressure" upon Iran through a series of sanctions targeting the country's oil exports.

Trump said he was "torn" on signing the order and admitted he was "unhappy to do it," noting that the executive order was very tough on Iran.

The reinstatement of strict sanctions on Iran follows Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018. The 2015 agreement, brokered under the Obama administration, had lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on Iran's nuclear programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In Ukraine, potential arms-for-minerals deal inspires hope, scepticism

Rubio begins Mideast trip as Arab leaders reel from Trump's Gaza plan

US offered Ukraine deal to access minerals but offered little in return

Musk-led-DOGE scraps 'strengthening political landscape in B'desh' project

Former Mauritian PM Jugnauth arrested in money laundering investigation

Topics :US Iran tensionsMiddle EastUS-Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story