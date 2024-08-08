Reports of abuse against Palestinian detainees 'deeply concerning': WH

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed deep concern on Wednesday over reports of rape, torture, and abuse against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention. During a press briefing, Jean-Pierre emphasized that the US has always been clear and consistent with Israel on its stance that the latter must treat detainees humanely. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The reports of rape, torture, and abuse are deeply, deeply concerning. And we have been clear and consistent with Israel that it must treat all detainees humanely and with dignity in accordance with international law, must respect detainees' human rights, and must ensure accountability for any abuses or violations," she stated.

She said that the US told Israel that it must treat all detainees in accordance with international law, must respect detainees' human rights, and must ensure accountability for any abuses or violations. The US will have conversations on the investigation of the Israeli Defence Forces into the alleged abuse of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli soldiers.

"We support an IDF investigation into allegations of serious abuse of Palestinian detainees by IDF soldiers. It is essential that the rule of law and due process prevail," Pierre added.

She added that the leaders have "closed some important gaps," and "Our focus is going to continue to have those diplomatic conversations with Middle East leaders on de-escalation and the tensions there in the region, obviously bringing in the ceasefire and hostage release deal to a conclusion."

"This is something that the president has talked about for some time now. And his -- he and his team are going to continue to work around the clock to get that deal done," she said.

Pierre, talking about the broader spectrum of the Middle East, said that President Joe Biden's focus is de-escalation. "We want to see a de-escalation in tension," she added.