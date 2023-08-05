Assam govt outreach drive: CM, ministers to visit over 25,000 villages

The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has planned a massive rural outreach drive in which over 25,000 villages across the state will be visited to understand social infrastructure gaps and development schemes implementation levels.

The Assam Chief Minister, ministers, senior government officers, and other staff will visit 25,501 villages across the state over a period of 15 days.

According to the state government, the government officers will visit every village prior to ministerial visits to collect beneficiary data of government schemes and assess their reach.

The main objectives of the massive drive are - to ensure saturation of beneficiaries of all schemes by undertaking extensive data collection, inspection of social infrastructure at the village level to address deficits (if any), creating a unified digital database for faster rollout of future schemes, enhancing public trust towards government institutions, improve quality of social assets and publicize Village Report Cards to gauge success levels.

The state government said that a preliminary survey will be done from September 1 to September 15, verification by departments will be done between September 10-20 and council ministers including the Chief Minister, officials will visit the villages from October 1 to 15.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told ANI, "This will be done in the month of September and October. We will try to understand development schemes implementation levels in rural areas. Not only ministers, government officers, and MLAs will also visit villages during the period. The entire Assam government will be in villages for 15 days. The Chief Minister will also visit villages.