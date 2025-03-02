Uttarakhand avalanche: Army recovers 2 more bodies; 1 worker still missing

The Army on Sunday recovered two more bodies in the snow during the ongoing search operation from the site of the avalanche that struck a BRO camp near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, while efforts continue to locate the last remaining worker who is is still missing.

As per information provided by PRO (Defence) Dehradun, 53 workers out of 54 who had been trapped under snow after the February 28 morning avalanche have been rescued.

Rescue personnel used thermal imaging cameras and helicopters to assist in their search operations that began for the second day this morning. Rescue efforts were halted due to snowfall on Saturday evening.

Providing an update on the rescue efforts, Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun, said, "53 out of 54 workers have been rescued now. One person is still missing, and a search and rescue operation is on."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this morning that the search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing. Multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, are working collaboratively to provide assistance.

He added that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the missing workers.

Also Read

He mentioned that weather conditions in the area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said earlier today, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

A Mi-17 helicopter airlifted drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today according to Indian Air Force. Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations since Saturday.