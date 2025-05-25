'We are not putting an end to Operation Sindoor': Salman Khurshid in Seoul

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Seoul, Korea, addressed the Indian community in Seoul on Sunday and said that India struck terrorist camps in Pakistan with precision, it only escalated after being provoked.

"We didn't attack any area of Pakistan except the terrorist camps, and we did so with precision," Khurshid said. "If they hadn't attacked us back, we would have stopped. But when they did. We neutralised their air base. That sent the message clearly to them that you can't take India on."

Khurshid noted that the response forced Pakistan to call for a stop. However, he said that Operation Sindoor has not yet ended. "But we have to be careful, which is why the government very clearly said, we are not putting an end to the Operation Sindoor," the Congress leader added.

Speaking about India's commitment to become 'Vishwa Guru', Khurshid said, "We want to be Vishwa Guru and Vishwa Mitra. That comes with a big responsibility and therefore, restraint."

"We know this from our personal experience, and people of Jammu and Kashmir who are here know this from personal experience, but the world perhaps doesn't know it. Those countries that have suffered from terrorism have changed their attitude. But those countries that have been fortunate to not suffer the hands of terrorists continue to make these distinctions between militants and terrorists, freedom fighters and terrorists, and therefore it's very important that our narrative continues," Khurshid added.

Khurshid is a member of the all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. The delegation will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism.

The other members of the delegation are BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI-M's John Brittas, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.