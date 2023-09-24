Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023, shooting: Indian women's team win silver in 10m Air Rifle

Asian Games 2023, shooting: Indian women's team win silver in 10m Air Rifle

India won its first medal at the 19th Asian Games. India won a silver medal in the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3.

ANI Others
The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey wins silver in 10m Air Rifle.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey opened India's medal tally by securing silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle team event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

India won its first medal at the 19th Asian Games. India won a silver medal in the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3.

Check Asian Games 2023 Day 1 live updates and full medal winners list here

The trio of Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event. Ashi (623.3) finished 29th.

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the end of the qualification round with a total score of 1886. China won gold with 1896.6 while Mongolia took bronze with 1880.

Check all news on Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou here

Ramita (631.9) - 2nd, Mehuli - (630.8) - 5th, qualify for the individual final. China's Han Jiayu sets a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019.

Also Read

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Asian Games 2023: Silver for Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

LIVE | Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers and shooters win Silver medals

Asian Games 2023: Indian Esports team grabs top seed, begins campaign in QF

Asiad 2023: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Topics :Asian GamesShooting

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story