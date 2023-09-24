close
LIVE | Asian Games 2023: IND vs BAN semis to begin at 6:30 AM IST today

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

On the first day of the 19th edition of the Asian Games (Asiad 2023), India's women's cricket team would lock horns with Bangladesh in Hangzhou. Besides the cricket event, India's star pugilist Nikat Zareen will be up against Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen at 4:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, India men's and women's teams will be in a must-win situation to move into the knockout stages without depending on the results of the other matches.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Asian Games Esports Shooting Indian Cricket Indian Football Team Indian football Indian Hockey Team swimming boxing Tennis volleyball CHESS BS Web Reports sports broadcasting

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 5:06 AM IST

