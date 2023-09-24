LIVE | Asian Games 2023: IND vs BAN semis to begin at 6:30 AM IST today

On the first day of the 19th edition of the Asian Games (Asiad 2023), India's women's cricket team would lock horns with Bangladesh in Hangzhou. Besides the cricket event, India's star pugilist Nikat Zareen will be up against Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen at 4:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, India men's and women's teams will be in a must-win situation to move into the knockout stages without depending on the results of the other matches.