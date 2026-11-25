Recall that the bank’s chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned in March, raising concerns (unsubstantiated) over certain business practices that he said were not aligned with his “personal values and ethics”. At the loss-making, crisis-hit Air India, incumbent CEO Campbell Wilson was replaced by former Ethiopian Airlines veteran Tewolde Gebremariam in August-September.

The world’s largest physical retailer Walmart saw its CEO of over a decade, Doug McMillon, retire in January, handing over charge to its US chief, John Furner, just as agentic commerce is taking shape. And energy major BP appointed Meg O’Neill, its first external hire for the CEO position and the first woman to lead one of the world’s top five oil majors, replacing its CEO of just over two years, Murray Auchincloss, in April. Though proven leaders in their previous jobs, all eyes will be on these new chiefs as they navigate the corporate labyrinth.