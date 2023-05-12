A change of heart

Aruna Desai, co-founder of Sweekar, has shared her journey in the book equALLY: Stories by FRIENDS of the Queer World (2021) edited by Srini Ramaswamy and Ramkrishna Sinha for Rupa Publications. When her son —Abhishek — came out as gay, she did not know what the term meant. She recalls, “I then went on to ask him whether this was something permanent. I wanted to know if there was absolutely no possibility of him being with a girl.”

Instead of tearing apart those who hold different views, they write, “We empathise with those who are opposing marriage equality, because some of us were there too. It took us education, debate and patience with our LGBTQIA+ children to realise that their lives, their feelings and their desires are valid. Similarly, we hope that those who oppose marriage equality will come around too. We have faith in the people of India, the Constitution and the democracy of our nation.” It is a humanitarian appeal, worded gently and persuasively, attesting to the power of love over ideology and the ability to transform mindsets over time.