May 13: The JD(S) steps into the future

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s taunting description of the JD(S) founder, HD Deve Gowda, as a “fumble harmer” (against Mr Deve Gowda’s own appellation of himself as a “humble farmer”) was clever but it may have done the former Prime Minister an injustice. Sugata Srinivasaraju’s brilliant biography of Mr Deve Gowda describes how a man who had little or no landed property began a political career by contesting a taluka election in 1962, the influences that shaped his political life (he adored Morarji Desai and Chandra Shekhar) and the complicated relationship he had with them, and his connection to land, water, and agriculture. His career was built in Karnataka: And not on the foundations of ideology but caste. While Ram Manohar Lohia and Madhu Limaye were arguing for social justice, he was living the struggle, cast as he was a Shudra in Karnataka’s caste system. His relationship with political rivals as well as mentors was extremely complex: Ranging from Devaraj Urs, the urbane pipe-smoking chief minister whom he (Deve Gowda), as leader of the Opposition, opposed bitterly but also admired; to the bitter battles involving betrayal and political skulduggery with Ramakrishna Hegde; and his “cultural” differences with the Congress and Sitaram Kesri.

The results today will decide whether the Janata Dal (Secular) will endure as a party in the days to come or it will blur and just fade away. But in the search for the appropriate punctuation mark for the JD(S) — comma, full stop, or exclamation mark — a look at how the party came about and what it has come to represent in Karnataka politics is also necessary.