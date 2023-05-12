Nutritional labelling: Don't scare, but sensitise

Nutrition labels give two kinds of information, nutrition facts and ingredients. Nutrition facts show us the amount of fat, cholesterol, sodium, calories, sugar, protein, minerals, vitamins etc. The plot gets thicker when we see that there may be three tables presented: total content of the pack (say 250 grams), per 100 gm values and per-serving values. If we mistake the per-serving values for the whole pack, we may end up consuming a lot more than what we should. The second type of information is about the ingredients that go into the pack, hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, soyabean oil, sugar, salt etc. Do consumers really know how to read and interpret the two types of information?

My colleague was crunching through a big bag of potato chips. When I tried cautioning him, he pooh-poohed saying he had studied the nutrition label and the chips were moderate in calorie content. I had to get him to interpret the table better by looking at the “per-serving” numbers and the “total pack” numbers. Then the penny dropped.