Home / Opinion / Columns / A manhole cover as an objet d'art

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

Having transformed from functional items to artistic collectibles, manholes have achieved a cult status in many countries

Sandeep Goyal
Premium
A manhole cover as an objet d'art

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :BS OpinionSewage Water Treatmentmanual scavenging

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Also Read

GST Council likely to decide on common audit manual for Centre, states

LIVE: All hospital services continue to run on manual mode at AIIMS

Centre, civil society continue to spar over manual attendance for MGNREGS

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

The dark side of AI art

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

Tiger bonds will encourage private capital participation in conservation

Reforming the rating agencies

G20 can borrow a leaf from RBI's book

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story