Home / Opinion / Columns / Reforming the rating agencies

Reforming the rating agencies

Restoring their credibility is crucial in order to make the world a fairer and flatter place

Premium
Reforming the rating agencies

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :Rating agenciesBS Opinion

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Also Read

Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources rating to 'B3' implying high credit risk

SAT gives relief to Brickwork Ratings, stays cancellation of licence

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines to standardise CRAs' rating scales

A realistic survey of the Indian Economy

G20 can borrow a leaf from RBI's book

Quotas and the private sector

Quest for value chains and exports

Is SHE enterprise an oxymoron?

Ensuring scrutiny by Parliament

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story