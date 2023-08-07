A pause with abundant caution

However, since then, inflation has surged again. We estimate headline CPI for July (scheduled for release in mid-August) to reach 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 4.8 per cent a month back. Second, importantly, after a pause since January 2023, the US Federal Reserve hiked the policy rate in July and continues to guide for at least one more hike this year. These developments have clearly increased curiosity around the outcome of the August MPC meeting.

We examine these two factors a bit more closely. Despite the current surge in CPI inflation, bulk of the rise came from food prices rather than in a broad-based fashion. In our estimate, of the likely about 175 basis points (bps) rise in CPI inflation in July, contribution of food items was more than 150 bps, of which vegetables alone may have contributed over 135 bps. No other segment made a large contribution. Typically, price spikes of the current nature often soften in two-four months. Accordingly, unless the ongoing weather disruption worsens further in the coming months, the current surge in CPI may start tapering by the next quarter. Importantly, WPI (wholesale price) inflation averaged a drop of 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y during 2023-24 so far, reiterating that inflationary pressures are modest beyond the food items.

After a spell of brisk rate hikes during the large part of 2022-23, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised the market by keeping the repo rate constant at 6.5 per cent in April. The pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was vindicated by softening of consumer price index (CPI) inflation to around a level of 4.5 per cent during the summer months. Subsequently, the RBI continuing with a pause on the repo rate in June was no surprise.