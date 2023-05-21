Adani stocks: What price rigging?

*
Smell Test # 1 – Adani shares were insanely rigged: Adani Green soared more than 5,000 per cent in three years, going up from Rs 55 to Rs 3,000; Adani Transmission was pushed up 1,500 per cent in two years, increasing from Rs 250 to Rs 4,000; Adani Total Gas zoomed 3,800 per cent in 2.5 years, up from Rs 100 to Rs 3,900; and Adani Enterprises went up almost 2,200 per cent in 2.5 years, from Rs 175 to Rs 4,000. On January 20, 2023, when Adani Total Gas had a jaw-dropping price/earnings multiple of 850, its peer group, comprising Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Gujarat Gas, traded at multiples of 19.7, 15.9, and 23.3, respectively. It is still at 141, while the peer group is around the same at 23, 13, and 22, respectively. As Judge Stewart would have said, we know it when we see it.
I will repeat myself here from a previous column because it bears repetition of how brazen the alleged manipulation was. At its peak, Adani Enterprises, a component of the Nifty 50, was valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 427. If Reliance Industries was valued at a P/E of, say, 400, its market capitalisation today would be 16 times what it is and Mukesh Ambani would be the world’s first trillionaire, with a net worth of $1.38trn (trillion)! And, of course, if TCS and Infosys were similarly valued, the BSE Sensex would be 8-10 times higher at 480,000 to 600,000 instead of 60,000 or so! On the other hand, if Adani shares were valued as modestly (or correctly) as those of Tata Consultancy Services or Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani’s peak net worth would have been only a few billion dollars, not $150bn (billion), which briefly made him the world’s third-richest man. The Hindenburg report pricked this huge bubble, even if temporarily.