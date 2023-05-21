Adani stocks: What price rigging?

In late January 2023, Hindenburg Research, a US financial firm, published a report alleging that Adani Group stocks were overpriced, the group had broken several securities laws, and the fair value of the group’s stocks should be significantly lower. This report led to an immediate crash in Adani stocks, attracting some public interest petitions. Instead of rejecting the petitions (because the Supreme Court would have had many more pressing matters to hear), the court set up an expert committee to examine three key issues in two months. The committee delivered its 178-page report on May 6. On the main issue of any regulatory failure, the committee has concluded there has been no failure so far on the part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) with regard to Hindenburg’s three main allegations: a) violation of minimum public shareholding; b) non-disclosure of related-party transactions; and c) price manipulation in Adani stocks. Sebi is yet to present its report, but no one is waiting for it anymore. Let’s look at this from a public-perception perspective. Here are some facts about Adani stocks that remain smelly despite an apparent clean chit from the committee.

US Judge Potter Stewart will be remembered for his famous definition of obscenity and pornography at a time when the US justice system was struggling to balance freedom of expression and the state’s job to maintain public decency. He quipped: “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it …” This rule applies to various aspects of our lives where rigid definitions are hard to establish or decisions have to be made under uncertainty. One has to go by rule of thumb or heuristics, or the “smell test”, which it is often called in the financial world when things look abnormal but one can’t pin anything down. People walk away from deals when things don’t smell right. They don’t wait for a regulator to conclude an investigation and nail the accused over 20 years. Why is this relevant?