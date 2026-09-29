The rationale for not allowing smaller ARCs to act as full-fledged RAs is not entirely clear. An NOF threshold does not necessarily measure capability, nor does a lower NOF by itself indicate systemic concern. It may also be difficult to segregate Sarfaesi-covered financial assets from other assets and obligations within a resolution plan. Further, ARC’s returns are tied to the price paid for debt, while much of the upside from a turnaround accrues to equity. The five-year safeguard for ARCs acting as RAs may not match the time a turnaround requires. Such restrictions have equipped ARCs to recover rather than to invest.