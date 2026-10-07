Airline safety grounded in terra firma

Many have drawn obvious parallels between the unforeseen exigency of a mentally disturbed pilot with murderous intentions against the mainly Israeli passengers on flight FZ1073 and the serial 9/11 hijackings by fundamentalists armed with box cutters. All of these crimes were designed as high-impact revenge against the country or countries that had launched an invasion against their own. A frisson of fear is now bound to travel through Israelis and their American allies about the wisdom of air travel. The flydubai near-tragedy showed how the gratuitous conflicts their governments started in West Asia have made the world unsafe for them (and unfortunate co-passengers of other nationalities). Those with longer memories will remember an earlier time in the 1970s when disaffected Palestinian guerrilla groups almost routinely hijacked airliners flying to or from Israel or the United States.