Buildup to the day of 'infamy'

Mr Chandrasekaran’s second term comes to an end on February 20, 2027, and while the Tata Sons board approved a third term for him on September 17, the future still hangs in the balance. The letter that he wrote to the Tata Sons board on August 12, 2026, stating that he would not seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons due to a lack of unanimous support, suggesting Noel’s opposition, may have added to the complexity of the situation. More so, because he acceded to the Tata Sons board resolution a month later on September 17 granting him a third term despite a lack of unanimous support. The age of retirement, at 65 years, for Tata group executives has also been a thorny issue. Mr Chandrasekaran will turn 65 in June 2028, that’s 16 months into his third term, if it happens. Ratan Tata had stepped down as executive chairman of Tata Sons when he turned 65 in 2002 and then continued as non-executive chairman for another 10 years with several major deals struck during the latter stint.