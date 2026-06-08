Artificial intelligence sets the ball rolling in the bearings industry

SKF India is investing in manufacturing, digitalisation, customer experience and innovation, enabling the company to capture opportunities linked to localisation and rising demand for efficient and reliable rotating-equipment solutions. “SKF’s expansion into new growth markets and geographies is closely aligned with its overall strategy focusing on targeted growth markets, accelerating innovation leadership, and leveraging business-driven value chains,” Olme says.

The sensor-bearing industry is projected to grow from $8.731 billion in 2025 to $15.67 billion by 2035, according to a report by Market Research Future. It was worth $8.235 billion in 2024. “A growing emphasis on energy efficiency is shaping the sensor-bearing market. Manufacturers are prioritising the design of bearings that not only perform optimally but also consume less energy,” the report says.