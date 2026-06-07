Capital flows can support the rupee, but exports must sustain its strength

On the same day, the RBI and government announced a package to pull in foreign currency. The fully accessible route (FAR) was expanded to include new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities. The short-term investment, concentration and individual security limits under the general route were removed. The limits for investment by non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs) in listed equity instruments, without registering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), were increased and the facility was extended to persons resident outside India (PROIs). Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were offered concessional forex swaps for overseas borrowings. Banks were given an incentive to mobilise three-to-five-year foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B) deposits from NRIs, with RBI bearing hedging costs till September 30 this year. The period for realisation of export proceeds was brought back to nine months from fifteen months.