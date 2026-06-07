EGRs can unlock household gold while keeping costs lower for taxpayers

These concessions may look like revenue giveaways, but much of that loss is theoretical. If households do not convert, the taxable gains and lending income will not arise in the formal system at all. The need is greater too — gold prices are higher and India’s foreign exchange position is under far more pressure than in 2015. But the ask from the government is actually smaller. The GMS and SGBs required the government to stand behind the gold-price promise. EGRs do not.