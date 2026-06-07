The new environmentalism: Why sustainability must begin with inclusion

Second: We know that the environment is about natural resources — how we extract them and build economies from them. This applies as much to the old coal-gas economy as it does to the new green economy of solar panels and batteries, which requires extracting critical minerals, and also to the newer economy of artificial intelligence, which needs water and energy. Over the past decades, we have overused much of these natural resources; we have learnt to some extent how to make fishing, mining or forestry more sustainable, but progress remains limited. More importantly, we have not yet fully understood how to share the benefits with communities which own these natural resources; we just take their resources and make them poorer. In the coming decade, this imbalance of power must be fixed to achieve sustainability.