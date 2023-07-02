Banks' retail book quality needs to be monitored

The retail book of banks doubled to Rs 40.9 trillion in FY23 from Rs 19.4 trillion in FY18, and accounted for 30 per cent of the advances (compared with 23 per cent five years ago). Also, the 20 per cent retail loan growth in FY23 was way above the 13 per cent clocked in FY22, and the banking sector’s growth of 16 per cent with pick-up in economic activity.

The shift in banks’ focus to retail lending in the past few financial years, prompted by asset quality challenges in their corporate book, lends granularity to their loan portfolios, but they will do well to keep an eye on asset quality for incipient signs of stress.