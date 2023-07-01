Clueless in Imphal

Pictures of the torn resignation were widely circulated on social media after it had been ritually trampled under the protesting women’s feet. Mr Singh followed this up by tweeting that he wasn’t resigning. How could he, when his people loved him so much? The act of the snatching, tearing, trampling and withdrawal of his non-resignation was as much of a fake, a choreographed act, as his supposed “offer” to resign and the march to Raj Bhavan. At the end of the day, the BJP chief minister remained in his job. Never mind that his writ hasn’t run in his state for two months.

After letting the world know of his “intention”, he walked to the Raj Bhavan, resignation in hand. By this time, a large and noisy mob of women from his Meitei community had gathered there, beseeching him not to resign. In what has been packaged as high drama, one of the women snatched the resignation letter from one of his staff members and tore it.