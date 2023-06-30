Six years of GST: Steps that led to success, and the way forward

Evolution of the GST rate structure

: No longer a discretion of the tax administrator, the audit of returns filed by taxpayers is now based on a selection by algorithms. This ensures that the compliant are not harassed and the delinquents are caught at the same time. The feeling now emerging is that it is best to comply and pay taxes. And this is clearly visible in increased registrations, return filings and revenues. Since last year, Deloitte has been producing a report on the functioning of GST on its anniversary. It is pleasing to note that the report of a neutral agency has given such a good account of GST: 94 per cent of the respondents it cites have given positive affirmation to GST, by all standards a huge achievement. Respondents have also acknowledged that the government's proactive measures to simplify compliance, specifically in the past year, have played a crucial role in fostering a positive GST experience. The results of the Deloitte survey reflect a positive outlook for ease of doing business in India, with enhanced supply-chain efficiencies, working capital rationalisation, input cost reduction, etc. Ninety-three per cent of the respondents have said that the GST regime could supplement the government’s ‘Make in India’ (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) movement. Indeed, there are also some issues flagged by the respondents where further reforms might be needed. These need to be kept in mind, too. Overall, results point to very good and satisfying six years for GST, which the country can be proud of, even if some more reforms as detailed below are needed to bring further efficiency and effectiveness to the GST regime.