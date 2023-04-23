Home / Opinion / Columns / The HR ailment of public sector banks

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Incidents of suicides highlight the prevalent work culture in PSBs

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
It may sound like an apocryphal story. But it’s not. Early March, when India was celebrating Holi, the festival of colour, a senior banker attended the wedding of a close friend's daughter in Mumbai. It was a public holiday. The gentleman stayed put through all the rituals over two days at a five-star hotel but was seen hiding whenever the camera clicked to shoot the goings-on.
Why was he doing that? Was he camera-shy? Not exactly. He didn’t want to leave any trace of his presence at the wedding. The Delhi-based banker was not comfortable with the idea of any of his bosses getting to know that he was at the wedding in Mumbai over two days in March, the last month of the financial year. This could have been interpreted as dereliction of duty. This is despite the fact that one of the two days was a public holiday.
In the past, the banker had seen a colleague being reprimanded for missing office for one day in March. He had a fever.

Topics :public sector bankssuicidesHuman Resources

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

