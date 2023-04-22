Home / Opinion / Columns / Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

Total denial of justice, as in the cases of Naroda Gam, the Jaipur bombings and gangsters like Atiq Ahmed, is why faith in the system has fallen so low. It's what fuels vigilante culture

Shekhar Gupta
Premium
Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Two judicial orders in old cases of mass murder in two neighbouring states have resulted in the acquittal of the accused.
In the first, the Rajasthan High Court set aside on March 29 this year the conviction and severe sentencing of four Muslims in the Jaipur serial bombings case of May 2008. In the second, earlier this week, a trial court in Gujarat acquitted all 67 Hindus who were accused in the Naroda Gam killings during the Gujarat riots of 2002.
For the sake of this argument, let’s presume that the judges in both cases are right, and that all the accused were innocent. Three consequences then arise directly from it.

Topics :BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Also Read

More Muslim women than men in higher education, shows AISHE data

Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

Hindu rate of growth: Where does the term come from and what it means

Is India's economy really 'dangerously close' to Hindu rate of growth?

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

Unity in futility

The evolution of brand BJP

Reformative to retributive justice

Why the Sikhs are hurting

Conglomerates, cronyism, brandless growth

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Bring government closer to people

A breakthrough in EV battery tech

Looking into urban resilience

A competition law that clicks for all

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story