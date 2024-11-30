Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Columns / Best of BS Opinion: Trump's return is an opportunity, Earth or Mars, more

Best of BS Opinion: Trump's return is an opportunity, Earth or Mars, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trump
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While Donald Trump’s tariffs often seem like a solution in search of a problem, they offer India a chance to attract the capital fleeing China and foster bilateral cooperation with the US, writes Arvind Subramanian. Read here
 
It’s hard to see a scenario where growth continues to be robust if Donald Trump follows through on his stated agenda. The past few years have been great for global markets. In 2025, we could see the bears back in business, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
 
Complacency is unwise – Donald Trump’s second term will be more disruptive than his first, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
 
Kumar Abishek discusses the ongoing Earth vs Mars debate. Read here
   
Quote
 

More From This Section

Q2 GDP growth at 5.4%: Growth slowdown cyclical or policy-driven?

Premium

RBI's forex market action vital, but rupee must not appreciate further

Premium

Application for the position of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff

Premium

Viksit Bharat focuses on potential of all Indians, not just global ranks

Premium

Trump's return could increase tariffs, impacting China and Asean alike

“Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits.”
 
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Earth or Mars? The future lies in choosing where, and who, we want to be

Premium

Second-time unlucky: Trump's second term may be more disruptive

Why India shouldn't go to Pakistan: Broken ties go beyond cricket disputes

Premium

Growth at risk if Donald Trump follows through on his stated agenda

Why Trump's return to the White House is an opportunity for India

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story