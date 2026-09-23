Brics and beyond

Firstly, India needs to prepare a comprehensive country paper articulating its stance on WTO reforms necessary to grapple with the rapidly transforming nature of global trade. This is a high priority. Major economies of the world — the United States, European Union and China — have each submitted multiple papers to advance the reform agenda, with the latest submissions from China and the US in March 2026 and three papers from the EU in July this year. While all have highlighted the need to make the WTO more compatible with the contemporary global trade environment, each has expressed in detail its priority areas and clear stance on the nature of desired reform. India’s commitment to reviving the WTO, as communicated in the Brics joint statement, is well-known. However, it is important that India now spell out a concrete reform agenda with an actionable plan for submission to the WTO.