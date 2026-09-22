The 'missing middle' in India's exports

If India wants to address this deficit sustainably, it needs to raise the competitiveness of its exports. “True competitiveness” may take time though, as reforms progress gradually. In the meantime, “price competitiveness” can help. Rupee depreciation can perhaps be a driver here. And what better time to test it than now, when the rupee has weakened 11 per cent against the US dollar, 20 per cent against the British pound, 20 per cent against the Chinese yuan, and 24 per cent against the euro — all within 18 months.